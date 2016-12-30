10 year Cancer patient Waleed place foundation of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi

10 year patient of Cancer Waleed place foundation of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi. Shaukat Khanum Hospital will soon start work in Karachi.









Cancer patients in Karachi cannot afford the Treatment of Cancer so this Hospital will be a Huge relief and it will benefit many poor people of Karachi.10 year cancer patient Waleed place foundation of this Hospital and said that his dream is to become Doctor and he will give Treatment to cancer patients.PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI members were there in the ceremony and Imran Khan requested to the people to come in Huge numbers and support this Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi. This will be its 3rd branch.