A beautiful Japanese girl Maria Arrives in Khanpur to marry with Pakistani Boy .Khanpur’s 29-year old Ahmed Anwar befriended a Japanese lady, Mariya Adlan, on social media website Facebook nine months back. Their friendship turned into a romance soon.









She reached Khanpur and received a warmly by Anwar’s relatives. She converted to Islam and changed her name to Mariya Ahmed to marry with Ahmed.