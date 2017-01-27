Aamir Liaqat Played Another Secret Video of Najam Sethi

Dr. Amir Liaquat played another clip of Najam Sethi in his show on Bol channel. This old clip of Sethi will shock you. Please watch …







Najam Sethi is a well known political analyst who gives his analysis on different political situations of Pakistan. Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain played an old clip of him in which he was discussing Pakistan vs India war of 1965.Najam Sethi said that during the Ayub Khan Tenure as Pakistan’s President, Anti India sentiment was at its peak. Ayub Khan was planning for a war with India through which he was looking to get Kashmir. Ayub Khan started visiting America and Pakistan purchased weapons from them. Experts from Harvard came here to gave us lectures and finally war of 1965 started.Watch what further Najam Sethi said in this video below …