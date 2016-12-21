I was also Harassed when I was in Theater – Sonam Kapoor

Famous Bollywood actress and daughter of Anil Kapoor Sonam was telling a sad incident which happened with her when she was young.









Sonam Kapoor was talking in a show with some other Indian celebrities about difficulties which they faced in their past. Everyone was sharing their views on it and Sonam Kapoor revealed a shocking incident which happened with her when she was young.Sonam said that I was also molested when I was young and I remember it very clearly. Sonam said that she was in a Theater with some of her friends and during break when all girls were going outside to have something to eat, A man ran in and hugged me from my back and hold my breast. Sonam said that I was shocked and I don’t know what happened with me.