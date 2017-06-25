Amazing Innings by Fakhar Zaman in PSL 2017

Watch explosive innings by Fakhar Zaman which he played in Pakistan Super League 2017. Watch video below and share it …







Fakhar Zaman is an aggressive batsman and he played for Lahore Qalandars Team in PSL 2017. Fakhar impressed many people with his fearless batting.

On his good show with the bat in PSL, Fakhar Zaman selected in Pakistan’s limited overs Team and now Fakhar Zaman is a popular cricketer in Pakistan after his superb performance for Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Take a look at this innings by Fakhar vs Karachi Kings in PSL.