Amazing and Inspiring story about Fakhar Zaman and his Cricket

Watch how Talented Pakistani player Fakhar Zaman came into Cricket and how he faced challenges in his life. This is a short documentary on his life.







Fakhar Zaman is a Talented cricketer from KPK but due to financial difficulties, Fakhar shifted to Karachi and in 2013, He played for Karachi Team in first class cricket.

After that, He played really well in Pakistan Cup ODI Tournament in 2015 and ended up on 2nd Highest run scorer of the event. In PSL season, Lahore Qalandars picked Fakhar Zaman in their squad and in PSL season, Fakhar impressed alot.

PCB gave him chance in Pakistan T20 squad in WI and now in Champions Trophy, Fakhar Zaman performed really well vs South Africa and getting Amazing appreciation.

