Amazing match winning sixes by Afridi in BPL match. Watch video below and enjoy blistering hitting by Boom Boom Afridi …







Afridi was playing well and his Team needed 10 from the last over. Sohail Tanvir was batting with Afridi. Opposite captain Sangakkara took a risk against Afridi and gave the over to medium pacer Farhad Reza.

Over started well and Reza kept Afridi off the strike with good Yorker bowling. Sohail Tanvir look to charge Reza but miss the ball and he was bowled.

Coach of Afridi’s Team was not happy with Tanvir’s ridiculous shot but Afridi kept his calm and smashed 2 sixes on last 2 balls and comfortably take his side to victory.

Crowd gone crazy after this heroics by Afridi.

Watch video..