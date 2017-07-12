Amazing sixes by Afridi in County Cricket

As we all know that Afridi is one of the cleanest strikers of cricket ball in modern era. He needs no introduction in International cricket.









This is a collection of Afridi’s sixes which he hit in county cricket, playing for different Teams. Afridi is a wonderful hitter of cricket ball and he can hit sixes anywhere he wants.Cricket has seen some Amazing players but Afridi is extra ordinary. When you talk about hitting in cricket, There is no better player than Afridi in world cricket.Afridi holds many records in cricket. His fastest hundred record lasted for many years and he also has the record of most sixes in International Cricket. No one is even closer to Afridi in that record.Watch some of Afridi’s sixes in county season below…