Amazing Sixes by Chris Lynn vs Gujrat Lions in IPL 2017

Hard Hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn played a breathtaking knock against Gujrat Lions in Indian Premier League 2017.







Chris Lynn is a specialist T20 player and he is a very strong player in hitting fours and sixes. Lynn is playing for Knight Riders in IPL from many years now and he gave some match winning performances for his franchise.

In a recent match at this year’s IPL against Gujrat Lions, Lynn smashed some massive fours and sixes in his blistering knock of 93 not out.

Lynn took just 41 balls to score these 93 runs with 6 fours and 8 monster sixes. Chris Lynn and captain Gautam Gambhir powered KKR to victory while chasing a tough Target.

