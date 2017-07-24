Amazing solar tiles will generate electricity for whole House. Watch video below and share it with others …







Amazing revolution happened in the world with which you can now get solar energy through tiles. This is a new technology.

Science is getting Amazing inventions every day with which Human life is getting easier. Now solar tiles are being used in a house with which free solar energy can be gained.

These tiles will get power from sun and when they will get Sun shine, They will generate power with which House will consume it.

World is getting digital day by day and our politicians and government is not doing rapid resolves so that energy crisis can be control in Pakistan.