American Journalist praising KPK Police and Government

Watch How American female journalist is praising KPK police and government in her Interview. This International journalist said some great words.









The American journalist said that when she was in Pakistan, She went to KPK and watch Training of female police officers of KPK police and she was very impressed by them.She said that I was so impressed by these girls that I also started some Training with those girls and it was a great experience for me. I must say that these KPK police officers are very Talented and brave.She further said that its sad that KPK police didn’t get much coverage and appreciation and I think that they deserves better appreciation on media.Watch video below and share …