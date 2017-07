Amir bowling against Afridi in NatWest T20 Blast 2017. Watch this Amazing video below and share it with others …







Pakistan star all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is playing county cricket these days in England where fast bowler Mohammad Amir is also playing .

Amir and Afridi faced each other is an interesting battle. Fans loved watching both these star players playing against each other .

This video is going viral on Internet . Watch it …