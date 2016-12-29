Amir drops catch on his own bowling, 2nd Test 2016

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir dropped catch of Peter Handscomb on his own bowling during Australia’s first innings in second Test.









Amir was running in and bowling really well. Amir bowled brilliantly to Peter Handscomb and Troubled him on various occasions but he was unlucky that no edge was found during his spell.Amir bowled a full ball which Handscomb hammered strongly towards Amir. It was a catch but a difficult one because ball was dying and Amir tried hard but catch was dropped.Amir passed a smile after dropping the catch and said that ball was coming down thats why he dropped it. Misbah and other players also smiled and looked at Amir because Mohammad Amir usually gives angry reactions when someone drops catch on his bowling but this Time it was Amir himself who was the culprit.