Amir Liaquat badly bashing Geo and Mir Shakeel in his show

Popular Islamic scholar and Host of a political show on Bol Chaneel Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain badly bashing and criticizing Geo and Jang Group.









Dr. Amir Liaquat in his recent show on Bol channel revealed some scandals of Geo and Jang group and criticized them. Amir Liaquat also bashed Mir Shakeel of Geo and questioned his personality.It is interesting to see all this because it is same Amir Liaquat who was working in geo for many years and he was on a major post in Geo also. If Amir Liaquat know all this then why he didn’t do anything within the Geo and soon after leaving it, He is now revealing all these things.Amir Liaquat also criticized Najam Sethi in his show.