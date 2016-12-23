Amrita Singh reacts to Kareena and Saif’s newly born child

Famous actress and Ex wife of Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh reacts to newly born child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.









Saif and Kareena are blessed with baby boy recently and they are getting many messages and congratulations on birth of their child and now a new development happened in this matter when Saif’s Ex wife reacts to this News.Saif and Amrita lived many years together and both have 2 kids also but after the divorce of Saif and Amrita, Kareena Kapoor and Saif got married and now both have blessed with a baby boy and they have given him name ‘Taimoor Ali Khan’Reporters asked Amrita on this news on which Amrita got angry and she leave the press Talk.