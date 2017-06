Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif again sends a brilliant video message to Indians after Pakistan reach to the final of ICC Champions Trophy.







In his message, Rashid Latif said that Pakistan will always be ahead of India in every field. We got Pakistan on 14th August whereas India came into existence on 15th August.

Now, Pakistan reach final on 14th June and if India beat Bangladesh then they will reach final on 15th June. Here again Pakistan is ahead.

Watch video …