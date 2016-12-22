Another Hilarious Parody by Shafaat Ali of Shahid Masood, Kamran Khan and Amir Liaquat

Watch another Hilarious performance by Talented parody master Shafaat Ali. This time he has done parody of some Top TV anchors of Pakistan.









Shafaat Ali is a wonderful guy who did parody of different politicians of Pakistan. His parody of Bilawal Bhutto is very famous.Few days ago, His video in which he did parody of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto gone viral on social media and Internet. His fan following is increasing day by day.Now, Shafaat has come up with a new parody. This time he did parodies of Top Pakistani TV show anchors. He did Hilarious parody of Dr. Shahid Masood, Kamran Khan and Amir Liaquat Hussain.Must watch this video and share it. This parody will make you laugh.