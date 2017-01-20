Another video of Aunty Deepika Shah blasted social media

Deepika Shah’s another video is going viral on Internet. She is now becoming a social media celebrity after her videos going crazy on Internet.









Few days ago, Aunty Deepika Shah uploaded her video on Internet in which she was giving her facial expressions on an Indian song. That video was followed by many people on Internet. A boy uploaded his video as well in reply to the Aunty’s video. Then another video of Aunty was seen on Internet in which she was giving her expressions on another Bollywood song. That video again gone viral on social media.This is the 4th video of that Aunty now and it is also blasting social media since its uploading. This time its another different Bollywood song.