Arshad Khan (Chai Wala) going to start his debut in Bollywood

Arshad Khan Chai Wala is a popular celebrity now and he has Amazing fan following not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

Arshad Khan gave his Interview recently in which he gave a brilliant message to his fans and said that I love my fans and I wish them to live good and healthy life. He said to his fans that offer 5 time prayer and get blessings of ALLAH and your parents.

Arshad Khan will soon be coming in Bollywood movies. He has offers as well but it will be interesting to see when his movie starts.

