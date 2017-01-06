Arshad khan (Chai Wala) quits Showbiz Industry

Arshad Khan Chai Wala decided to quit showbiz due to heavy criticism on his recent video. His family was not happy with his recent shooting.









Arshad Khan was a Tea Guy from Islamabad who got fame suddenly through his eyes. He got Amazing popularity in just few days and his popularity increased day by day.Arshad khan did some shooting as well after getting fame and his videos and photos were going viral on social media but now he leaves showbiz and joins his old work as Tea Guy in a Hotel because his family was not happy with his work.His last music video ‘Beparwai’ was the reason behind all this because in that video, Arshad Khan did some bold scenes with a female model.