Australian Media Amazing report on Pakistan’s victory at MCG

Cricket Australia compiled a great report on Pakistan's victory in 2nd ODI against Australia at MCG. Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets in the match.









Australian media praised Pakistan’s performance in the match and highlighted bright performances from Pakistani players. Australian media criticized their batters as well on some sloppy batting.Pakistan performed really well in the Melbourne ODI and beat Australia by 6 wickets to square 5-match ODI series 1-1. Pakistan lost the 1st ODI at Brisbane which they could have won.Preparation of Pakistan Team was better for this match and they didn’t repeat mistakes of first game. Combination of Pakistan Team for this match was also good and aggressive captaincy of Hafeez also played a key role in defeating Aussies.This win is Pakistan’s first on Australian soil since 2005.