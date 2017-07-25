Australian Muslim Celebrities defending Islam brilliantly in live show. Watch video below and share it with others …







Newly converted to Islam Australian citizens describing Islam religion in beautiful words during their interviews on a TV channel. The channel invited 3 different Australian citizens who converted to Islam and ask them which thing prompted them in converting to Islam.

A lady said that I accepted Islam in my Teenage because I thought about different things. About How universe works and How it was created. So, I found answers in Islamic religion.

A man, who also converted to Islam said that I use to drink and smoke and in my opinion, Muslims were not good persons but when I met them, I realize that I was wring. Since then, I became Muslim to know better about Islam.

Watch video below ….