Australian Muslim Celebrities defending Islam brilliantly in live show

Australian Muslim Celebrities defending Islam brilliantly in live show

Islam, Videos

Australian Muslim Celebrities defending Islam brilliantly in live show.



Newly converted to Islam Australian citizens describing Islam religion in beautiful words during their interviews on a TV channel. The channel invited 3 different Australian citizens who converted to Islam and ask them which thing prompted them in converting to Islam.
A lady said that I accepted Islam in my Teenage because I thought about different things. About How universe works and How it was created. So, I found answers in Islamic religion.
A man, who also converted to Islam said that I use to drink and smoke and in my opinion, Muslims were not good persons but when I met them, I realize that I was wring. Since then, I became Muslim to know better about Islam.
Watch video below ….

