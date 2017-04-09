Babar Azam brilliant Hundred against West Indies, 2nd ODI 2017

Young and Talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam scored another Hundred against West Indies in his short ODI career.







Babar Azam scored his 5th Hundred in his very young ODI career as a batsman and out of these 5 centuries, 4 of them came against the Windies.

In 3 ODIs against West Indies at UAE, Babar scored 3 consecutive Hundreds. He also performed well in recent ODI series in Australia and scored a Hundred in fifth ODI at Adelaide.

In 2nd ODI at Guyana against the West Indians, Babar scored another Hundred and played superbly at the end and hit some cracking fours and sixes.

Babar scored his Highest ODI score in this innings and powered Pakistan to a reasonably good Total of 282 in their innings.