Bangladesh beat New Zealand and knocks them out of Champions Trophy 2017

Bangladesh stun New Zealand with a brilliant victory over them in an important match at ICC Champions Trophy 2017.







Bangladesh needed 266 runs to win and at one stage, They were tattering at 33/4 but Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah batted superbly and guided their side to an unlikely victory.

Now, After this win, Bangladesh is in with a chance of qualifying for the Semis of this competition. NZ is out of Champions Trophy after this shocking defeat by 5 wickets.

Watch winning moments of Bangladesh.