Barbaric incident from Sialkot where innocent woman tortured by husband relatives

Barbaric incident from Sialkot where innocent Mom of three kids tortured by husband relatives on the issue of property . Kindly share this video to raise voice against this cruelty .







This sad incident happened in Punjab city Sialkot where a Mother of 3 kids was beaten and Tortured badly by her Husband’s relatives on issue of Property.

Children of that women appealed for help. In his video message, The lady’s elder son Abdullah along with his brothers Ali and Sakman recorded his message for CM Punjab. In his video, Abdullah said that his father is living in foreign country for his work and my father’s relatives came to our House and Tortured our mother badly.

We ran to our neighbour’s house and call police but police also beated us because they were their partners. We request to CM Punjab to take notice of this incident and help us …

Please share and spread this message …

in below video kids of this woman appealing for justice . watch it .

