Beautiful incident happened with Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf and his wife during Umrah

Former Pakistani opener and now a Islamic scholar Saeed Anwar was sharing a beautiful and Amazing incident of cricketer Mohammad Yousuf and his wife during Umrah.

Saeed Anwar said that when Yousuf accepted Islam as his religion then after that he performed Umrah and Inzamam said to him that when you will see Khana Kaaba, Please pray for me.

Saeed said that when Yousuf and his wife saw Khana Kaaba, They both started crying badly and it was an Amazing thing to see, Saeed Anwar said that after this incident, Yousuf broke many record in his cricketing career.

