Bilbatori bashing Shehbaz Sharif and exposing him

Nusrat Ara did a famous character in Ainak Wala jin drama serial which was a blockbuster and hit serial in its time. This drama serial was a popular drama in Pakistan’s drama History and it was also very famous in kids. It was a famous Childhood serial.Nusrat Ara did character of Bilbatori in that serial and got fame from that character, Unfortunately a celebrity like her is living a poor life these days in this late age. She is in need of financial help. CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif announced 10 lac grant for her but she didn’t receive it on which she was very sad and disappointed.