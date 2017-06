Young and Talented Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman played another superb knock in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Fakhar scored his maiden ODI fifty vs Sri Lanka.







Fakhar provided a brilliant start to Pakistan in 237 run chase against SL and scored a cracking fifty in just his 2nd ODI.

Fakhar hit some blistering strokes in his knock and scored fifty off just 36 balls. His innings include 8 fours and 1 massive six.

