Brave pilot saves many lives through miracle landing. Watch video below and share this Amazing video with others …







This incident happened in January 2009 when US flight 1549 was traveling with 150 passengers sitting in the plane. There were alot of birds flying near to the plane and at one stage, Plane was crashing into a bird but thankfully pilot was alert.

Plane was getting out of control and passengers got scared as well. All the passengers bend their back and they all were hoping for a miracle.

Pilot was loking to land the plane to the nearest safe place but he was not getting it. Finally he lands it on a sea and safely secure all the passengers from any incident.