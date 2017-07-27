Brilliant bowling by this young 17 year old bowler in domestic cricket. Watch video below and share it with others …







This young bowler bowls fast like Shoaib Akhtar with 150 KPH speed and he is a left arm pacer with bowling like Wasim Akram. He is a special Talent who can bowl fast with line and length.

Pakistan domestic cricket despite weak structure produces some world class players. Left arm bowlers are coming frequently in Pakistan.

Pakistan national team has already left arm bowlers like Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali etc.

