Talented Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman played another brilliant knock in Champions Trophy and scored an Amazing fifty against England in Semi Final.







Fakhar Zaman is looking in great form in this Tournament and he is scoring consistently for Pakistan in important matches. Fakhar scored a classy fifty against Sri Lanka and in Semi final game vs England, Fakhar again batted superbly and scored fifty again which helped Pakistan in reaching final.

Watch innings of Fakhar Zaman in video below …