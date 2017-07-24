Camel started dancing after hearing Naat – SubhanALLAH. Take a look at this Amazing miracle below and share it with others …







Watch How a camel is dancing after listening to Naat of Prophet Mohammad PBUH. A camel who was purchased for slaughter on Eid was seen dancing on Prophet Mohammad PBUH Naat.

This video gone viral on Internet and people were Amazed after watching this Miracle of ALLAH.

We have seen some really shocking Miracles of Nature but this is an unbelievable thing to see for the people. An animal is dancing after hearing name and Naat of Prophet Mohammad PBUH. This camel dance is catching popularity on social media.

Watch video below to see camel dance on Prophet Mohammad PBUH Naat and share it with others!