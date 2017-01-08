After Chai Wala, Now Chai Wali Girl from Lahore Going Viral on Internet

After the success of Chai Wala Arshad Khan, A Chai Wali also going viral on Internet. This girl is from Lahore and she is a Tea seller.









Arshad Khan was a Tea Guy from Islamabad who got fame through his eyes. He was very popular on social media but his photos and videos forced him to leave showbiz industry because his family was not Happy.Now, A Girl is also going viral on Internet as Chai Wali. This Girl’s name is Noor and she is 24 years old. Noor is a lawyer by profession and she is a Law degree holder but sells Tea as well.While Talking to media, Noor said that the idea behind this was to redevelop culture of old style which we use to saw in Villages. People also liked Noor’s Tea stall ‘Sarak Pe Karak’