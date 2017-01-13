CM Punjab attacked by a Shoe during his Speech

Watch how Chief Minister of Punjab attacked by a unknown person with a Shoe during his speech. This incident happened in India.









CM of Indian Punjab was attacked by a person in his speech with a shoe. This is not the first time that CM of Indian Punjab is attacked. Couple of years ago this same incident happened with him.Parkash Singh Badal is the name of Chief minister of Indian Punjab and he is a well known Indian politician who is serving on this post from 2007.After this attack. Parkash Singh was shocked and a glass which was in his hand slipped and broke. This incident happened during his speech.He is a Sikh but he is not liked in Sikh community due to his wrong opinion about Khalsa Movement.