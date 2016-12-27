Comedians making fun of Najia Baig in live show

Watch How comedians are making fun of Najia Baig and his laughing hobby in live show. Najia Baig was present in APlus morning show.









Some comedians are also part of that show in which Najia Baig was siting and we all know that when she was in Hasb-e-Haal show, Her laughter was very popular and she laughed out loudly on every joke.So, The comedians started making fun of her laughing hobby and bring laughter on audience’s face. The comedians said that Najia has too much hobby of laughing on everything that ladies use to laugh just after watching her.They said that she laughs too much that if she is attending any funeral and ladies overthere laughed after watching her and instead of crying all started laughing.