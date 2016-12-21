Crowd loving Afridi batting in Qatar T20 match

Shahid Afridi brilliant batting in Qatar T20 match. Afridi played exhibition matches in Qatar and excites crowd wth his brilliant hitting.









Shahid Afridi and other cricketing stars from different countries played in Qatar in couple of exhibition matches where Afridi makes crowd excited with his batting.Cricket authorities in Qatar organized couple of matches in Qatar where they contacted wth couple of stars from all over the world to participate in the event.One match was a T20 contest and other was a 50 over contest. Afridi batted well in the matches and in a T20 match, Afridi came in and hit a six which excites crowd and crowd starting jumping in joy.It was a great thing for cricket in Qatar.Watch video …