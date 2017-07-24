England women bear India women in Thrilling World Cup Final. Watch video below and see last few moments of the match …







Indian and England women played really well throughout the Tournament and in the Final match at Lord’s, Indian Team just lacked behind and pressure of the big game restricted India from winning the World Cup .

England cameback strongly in the match and won the match by just 9 runs. Indian Team showed real guts in the event and although Indian girls lost the match but won many hearts with their performance.

