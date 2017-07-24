English spoken poor degree holder became beggar in Pakistan. Watch video below and share it with others …







FSC degree Holder person begging in Pakistan. This is really sad to see a well education person begging for some money. Watch his interview below and listen why he is doing this.

While talking about his qualification, This man said that he is a qualified FSC degree holder but he is forced to do this because of bad circumstances in his House.

He said that he belongs to a poor family and his mother is a Heart patient. He is begging because he is liable to give money from people he lend loan for his mother’s Treatment.