Every girl must recite this Wazifa to get married soon .







These days many girls face difficulties in finding good life partners and their ages are increasing. An Islamic scholar told a very beneficial Wazifa for girls in Javeria Khan show with which girls can get good life partners if they follow it regularly.

Maulana Sahib said that on every Friday, A girl who wants to get married recite this Surah of Quran 5 times after Jumma prayer. First girl should pray 2 Nafal Hajit and then recite Surah Mumtahina five Times without any disturbance. InshALLAH she will get good life partner and she will get married soon.