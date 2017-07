Expected Team players for Multan franchise in PSL 2018. Watch video and listen full details …







Multan Sultan is the 6th Team included in the PSL and now reports are coming that some Top Pakistani and International cricketers will be picked in this Team.

Mohammad Hafeez can lead this Multan Sultan Team in the PSL 2018 season and along side Hafeez, Mahela Jayawardene, Chris Gayle, Morne Morkel and other Top players will also play for Multan side …