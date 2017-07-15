Explosive hitting by Sohail Tanvir, Fifty off just 18 balls with 6 sixes . Watch video below and enjoy Amazing display of batting …







CPL is a West Indian T20 league in which various Pakistani players participates.

Sohail Tanvir is considered as a T20 specialist player who can bowl and bat. Sohail Tanvir has good hitting ability but he is a pure bowler in the team.

Tanvir playing for his side in CPL smashed a brilliant 50 off just 18 balls against Barbados Tridents in CPL season 2015. Tanvir smashed 18 ball 50 with 6 sixes. He hit Pollard for some lusty blows in his innings.

This innings of Sohail Tanvir is regarded as best of his career. Tanvir player some good cameos for Pakistan as well. He is a genuine all rounder with good all round abilities.

Watch Sohail Tanvir 6 sixes vs Barbados in CPL 2015 in video link below…