Faisal Qureshi Angry on Farhan Saeed and Urwa Wedding – Watch Reason

Famous Pakistani actor and Host of Morning show Faisal Qureshi was Upset and Angry on Farhan Saeed and Urwa wedding. Here is the reason…









Faisal Qureshi criticized people who were bashing both Farhan and Urwa on social media. There are some harsh comments going on over their pics on Internet on which Faisal Qureshi was upset and he was angry.Faisal first congratulated both Farhan and Urwa on their wedding and criticized those people who were bashing them. Faisal rightly asked them what is the reason behind their comments?Why they are jealous of anybody? This is their life and no one needs to comment on them. Faisal Qureshi also questioned their parents about their grooming and nourishing.Watch video below for details …