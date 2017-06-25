Fake Niece of Amjad Sabri brings her mother in live show . Watch what their mother said in the show. Watch video below and share it …







Recently 2 girls appeared in Shaista Lodhi show where they both claimed that they are Amjad Sabri’s Nieces. After all that, Amjad Sabri’s family denied all these things.

Now both girls again appeared in the same Shaista Lodhi show but this time they bring their mother with them. Their mother said that they have evidence that my daughters relates to Sabri family.

