Fakhar Zaman follows Sharjeel Khan as his Ideal. Fakhar was giving an interview in Nadeem Malik show. Watch video below …







Nadeem Malik asked Fakhar about his favorite International and Pakistani openers in which reply, Fakhar said that he follows Adam Gilchrist and Sharjeel Khan as his ideal batters.

Fakhar said that I batted with Sharjeel Khan in some matches and at that time, I wonder that one day I will also bat like this.

