Fakhar Zaman all fours and sixes in Champions Trophy 2017

Fakhar Zaman makes his ODI debut vs South Africa and in first ODI appearance, Zaman impressed all with his aggressive batting.

Fakhar Zaman grows from his 1st ODI innings and carried his good form in all the other matches. Fakhar Zaman scored fifties against Sri Lanka and England and ended his Champions Trophy campaign with a match winning Hundred against India.

Fakhar hit 33 fours and 5 sixes in the Champions Trophy and scored 252 runs.

