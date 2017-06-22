Fakhar Zaman Telling about his Golden Century moments

Aggressive Pakistani left handed opener Fakhar Zaman was telling about his golden century moments against India in Hamid Mir show.







Pakistani cricketers Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman were guests in Hamid Mir show in which Fakhar Zaman shared his golden century moments against India.

While talking in the show, Fakhar said that when he completed his Hundred, Indian skipper Virat Kohli appreciated his innings and congratulated him on playing well but he was expecting MS Dhoni to appreciate him because Dhoni is a very good cricketer and he always applauds opposition players.

Fakhar said that he was surprised to see Dhoni not congratulating him on his innings.

