Family of Arshad Khan is not Happy with his Work

Family of Arshad Khan Chai Wala is not Happy with his earnings and they said that what he is doing is not good in Islam. Arshad Khan himself revealed all this.









Arshad Khan was a Tea Guy in Islamabad but got fame suddenly through his beautiful eyes. He became popular in just few days and media was crazy about him.Arshad got many shows on different channels and he did modeling as well. He recently signed a movie as well but now a Twist taken place in his life.Recently, Arshad Khan did a photo shoot with a female model in which he did some bold acts after which his fans were shocked and now he revealed that his family is also nit happy with his recent photos.