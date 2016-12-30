Family of Islamabad Judge beaten 10 year old maid badly

Watch How Islamabad Judge family beaten their 10 year old maid. It was a really sad incident happened where a little girl was beaten badly.









There is a very sad and shameful thing in our society that rich people and administrators beats their poor maids badly and ask them to shut their mouth on media. That’s exactly whats happened in this incident.A 10 year old girl who was maid in a Judge’s Home in Islamabad was beaten badly but when she was asked on media, The girl denied all these things and said that nothing like that happened to her.The girl said that her family tried to giver her Treatment on her face but nothing changed.Watch video belo and share …