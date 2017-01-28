Father of Daniyal Aziz use bed words for PM Nawaz Sharif in Secret message . A person was revealing the message of Daniyal Aziz father …







A person uploaded his video on social media in which he said that recently a friend of Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, Father of Daniyal Aziz calls me and said that he is not happy with his son working in PMLN party.

Nawaz Sharif is taking revenge from Anwar Aziz by using his son as his minister. My son everyday comes on media and speak bad language which hurts me. This was the message of Danyal Aziz’s father.

The person who is revealing the message said that Daniyal Aziz you are not a proper Muslim and you don;t know Islam but plz respect your father …