Fawad Ahmed gets wicket of Aaron Finch, BBL 2016

Hard Hitting Australian opener Aaron Finch smashed 2 sixes to Pakistani born Australian bowler Fawad Ahmed in a match at Big Bash League.









Finch hit Fawad for 2 massive sixes back to back and after that Fawad got him with a flighted delivery which Finch played straight down to the fielder at extra cover boundary.Finch was not happy with his shot but Fawad was excited and pumped up after getting wicket of dangerous Finch.BBL is an Australian T20 league in which players from different countries participates. Fawad Ahmed is a Talented leg spinner who is playing in Australia now.He was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia. Usman Khawaja is also a Pakistani born Australian player who is plating for Australia in Tests and ODIs.